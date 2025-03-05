Sironko NUP chairperson says he was kidnapped, dumped in Mbale City

Sironko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Samuel Nanoka, the Sironko District National Unity Platform (NUP) chairperson and former Budadiri East constituency NUP flag bearer, who was reportedly kidnapped, has been found and dumped in Mbale City.

Nanoka was allegedly abducted by unidentified people on Monday night in Nkoma while returning home from town. Eyewitnesses reported seeing two unidentified individuals in plain clothes intercept Nanoka around 8 p.m. The men forced him onto a numberless motorcycle before speeding away.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday at NUP Mbale city offices located at Palisa road, Fazali Nabende Bugisu region NUP coordinator said that after getting information about his disappearance on Tuesday they tried to search for him everywhere in vain.

Nanoka narrated his ordeal, stating that two men on a motorcycle intercepted his vehicle, blind folded him, and drove him to an unknown location. He was then questioned about NUP’s plans in Mbale and Bugisu, his source of income, and his relationship with Robert Kyagulanyi.

He adds that he physically assaulted and dumped at Namasaba.

Rogers Busiku, the Mbale City NUP chairperson, referred to the government as “cowardly” for targeting NUP leaders.

Manjeri Namakonje, a sister to the victim, says that they want justice for their person, saying this move was politically motivated.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson, said that the matter is being investigated. He, however, denied allegations that Nanoka was kidnapped by armed men.

URN