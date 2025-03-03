Sironko faces challenge replacing retired teachers amid PTC closures

Sironko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sironko District Local Government is grappling with difficulties in replacing retired teachers following the closure of Primary Teachers’ Colleges (PTCs) by the government. The colleges were shut down as part of a policy shift towards hiring teachers with degree-level education.

According to Fred Wesonga, the Sironko District Education Officer, 81 teachers retired last year, and an additional 50 retired early due to reasons such as illness, politics, or personal interests. Wesonga noted that the district made efforts to fill over 200 vacancies to replace the retired teachers and bolster staff in schools with fewer teachers, including Nabondi Primary School, Budadiri Girls, and Bumasifwa Primary School.

However, the district fell short of its recruitment target, receiving fewer than 100 applications, which led to the hiring of a smaller number of teachers. The main challenge, Wesonga explained, is the scarcity of Grade 3 teachers since the PTCs were phased out.

Nelson Kirinda, the Sironko District Chief Administrative Officer, acknowledged the problem and stated that the district is seeking permission from the Ministry of Public Service to advertise teacher positions this year. He emphasized that the district needs over 500 teachers to bridge the gap but is limited by a small wage budget, which forced them to advertise for only a fraction of the required positions.

However, he expressed hope that the next recruitment advertisement would attract a higher number of applicants. Wilson Nasina, the Head Teacher of Nabondi Primary School, urged the district to expedite the recruitment process and consider his school, which is facing a severe teacher shortage.

