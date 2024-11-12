Sironko District bans volunteers serving at public health facilities

Sironko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sironko district has banned volunteer health workers at all public health facilities. This decision was announced by Nelson Kirenda, the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Sironko, in an exclusive interview with our reporter over the weekend.

According to Kirenda, the district has had over 200 volunteers working at various health centers, including Health Center IIIs and IVs. This move aligns with a directive from the Ministry of Health that has been circulated to all district and local governments.

Volunteers have been playing a crucial role in health facilities, including treating patients, prescribing medication, and conducting immunizations. Kirenda explained that the government had discovered that many health workers at public facilities were absent, with some not working at all and leaving the majority of duties to the volunteers.

He also raised concerns that some volunteers have been involved in the theft of government drugs, as they are not paid by the government. The CAO pointed out that since the volunteers do not report to his office, it becomes difficult to trace them or hold them accountable for any misconduct. Kirenda further warned that any health facility in charge found to be keeping volunteers in violation of the new directive will face consequences.

However, the decision has faced criticism. Dison Balayo, the councilor representing Sironko Town Council, disagreed with the ban, arguing that it would negatively impact services. He highlighted that many government facilities are understaffed and that volunteers have been filling critical gaps in the workforce.

Sam Gidudu and Suzan Gimono, residents of Buwalasi Sub County, also expressed concerns, stating that the ban would hinder service delivery, as most of the volunteers have been helping to alleviate the staff shortages at local health centers.

Silaji Madoi from Masaba Sub County called on the government to recruit more health workers to fill the gap left by the volunteers, stressing the importance of having sufficient staff to ensure effective health services.

URN

