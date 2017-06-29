Botswana’s third President Festus Mogae has described Sir Ketumile’s leadership as “democratic to a fault.”

Former President Mogae described Sir Ketumile Masire, Botswana’s second post-independence leader who died last week, as humble, considerate and very humorous.

“His obsession was farming and food production,” he said at a memorial service to pay tribute to the late Sir Ketumile Masire Wednesday ahead of today’s state funeral. The body of Masire lay in state at parliament on Tuesday.

Earlier, Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi paid official tribute to the late statesman saying during his many interactions with Sir Ketumile, it became evidently clear that RaGaone was an independent thinker.

He said Sir Ketumile played a pivotal role in the development on the country. He will be laid to rest in his home village in Kanye. (SEE LIVE TWITTER FEED BELOW)

“He leaves behind a solid foundation of Botswana’s sustainable economy. We will indeed miss RaGaone’s hearty signature laughter. He had a good reputation as a mediator within the region,” Masisi said.

“His principles of peace resolution and respect for human rights will forever remain rooted in our lives as Batswana. As Batswana, we are extremely blessed to have had a leader of his repute. He worked with Sir Seretse to lay a firm foundation for Botswana. We remain eternally grateful for this. Tsamaya sentle Mmina Phiri. May your soul rest in peace.”

Botswana ex-president turned peacemaker Masire dies

Gaborone, Botswana | AFP | Sir Ketumile Masire, Botswana’s second post-independence leader who is largely credited with being the architect of the country’s famed stability, has died last Thursday aged 91.

One of Africa’s most respected elder statesmen, he was known for leading regional peace efforts in Mozambique, Kenya and Lesotho.

In recent years, he was heavily involved in efforts to bring peace to Mozambique, which descended into violence in 2013, pitting Renamo rebels against the government.

Masire passed away in a hospital in Botswana’s capital Gaborone late on Thursday, according to his senior private secretary Fraser Tlhoiwe.

“He died peacefully at Bokamoso private hospital surrounded by his family at 10:10 pm on 22 June 2017,” Tlhoiwe said in a statement.

Masire had been hospitalised for surgery on June 16, his family said. Despite being admitted to intensive care, he was thought to be in stable condition.

President Ian Khama declared three days of national mourning for the late leader, ahead of his burial on Thursday in Kanye, southwest of Gaborone.

– Peacemaker –

Masire took office in 1980 following the death of president Seretse Khama, and led the country until voluntarily stepping down 1998, having overseen a period of unprecedented economic growth.

He is largely credited with being responsible for Botswana’s longtime stability.

As well as mediating to end violence in Mozambique, Masire also helped to resolve political crises in Kenya and Lesotho after leaving office.

He also chaired an International Panel of Eminent Personalities investigating the circumstances of the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

One of Africa’s most stable countries, Botswana is a republic with Masire’s Bechuanaland Democratic Party (BDP) — now the Botswana Democratic Party — holding power since independence in 1966.

Over that period, Botswana has enjoyed uninterrupted civilian rule.