Simon Ayella wins Oduke Legends tennis tournament

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | It was only fitting for John Oduke’s son Simon Ayella to follow in his father’s footsteps after a sterling perfomance, that won him the Oduke Legends tennis tournament title, on Sunday.

Ayella, was steadfast in his game beating national cricket player Lawrence Sempijja 4-2, 4-2 on center court, in a game that thrilled an enthusiastic crowd at Lugogo.

“It really feels great winning here and also following in my father’s footsteps,” Ayella said after the game. ” It’s great to see a crowd like this and we believe this will bring back the crowds in the stands.”

The tournament is an initiative from legend John Odur Oduke. Close to 90 players took part in the two day tournament that was sponsored by Sinapi Corporate Solutions and Roke Telecom.

The Women’s Singles final was won Winnie Birungi. Ayella was also, the Men’s Doubles winner together with his colleague Eric.

“I feel honored and grateful for all of you who have come to watch and witness this tournament,” an elated Oduke said.

“I would like to thank all those who came watched and supported this tournament together with the sponsors. I believe this the beginning of bigger things to come and now I want this included on the tennis calendar so that it becomes an annual event.”

The Girls Under 10 category was won by Grace Amito while the Boys winner was Briton Sagala . The 12 and Under Girls and Boys tournament were won by Miracle Nabulya and Jonathan Senyomo. The Boys 16 and Under was won by Jonathan Mubiru.

The Mixed Doubles was won by Moses Bashasha and Winnie Birungi.