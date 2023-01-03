Simba appoint former Vipers coach Robertinho

Kigali, Rwanda | Damas Sikubwabo – NEW TIMES RWANDA| Tanzania Premier League giants Simba Sports Club have announced Brazilian Roberto Oliveira Goncalves do Carmo, alias Robertinho, as club new head coach on an undisclosed deal.

The club made Robertinho’s appointment official via their social media platforms on Tuesday, January 3, just days after parting ways with Uganda Premier League Outfit Vipers SC on December 30.

“Welcome to the big Simba SC family, Coach Roberto Oliviera ‘Robertinho’,” the club said on Twitter.

Simba described Robertinho as one of the coaches with a high ability to teach attractive football and brought him to apply a similar approach in the club in efforts to dominate Tanzanian and African club football.

The former Rayon Sports tactician will have to to meet the honorable record of native Juma Mgunda which he will be required to continue, to ensure that the team finishes with a bang the remaining 11 matches of the Premier League.

Robertinho is not new in football in the region, having previously coached Rayon Sports and went on to reach the group stages of the 2017/18 CAF Confederation Cup.

A 𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒆 Venoms legend. 👏 Thank you for everything over the years, Roberto Oliviera! ❤️ Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, @SimbaSCTanzania. See you on February 25th at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende!#VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/bqrq4empCn — 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (@VipersSC) January 3, 2023

He later joined Robertinho joined Vipers in August 2021 and helped the team to win the Uganda Premier League title last season before qualifying them into the group stages of the ongoing CAF Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

He left the club in third place of the ongoing 2022–2023 UPL season with 27 points, just two adrift of table leaders KCCA FC.

****

SOURCE: New Times Rwanda