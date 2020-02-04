Sigh of relief as Bunyoro receives early rains

Bunyoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a sigh of relief among cattle farmers in Bunyoro because of the early rains being experienced in the region.

This comes a few weeks after cattle farmers from Hoima and Buliisa districts started relocating their animals to Luweero and Nakasongola districts in search of pasture and water because of the dry spell, which had taken a huge toll on their area since November 2019.

The farmers argued that their animals were on the verge of dying due to the dry spell, saying there was no pasture and water to feed and water their animals respectively.

However, several districts in the Albertain region started receiving rain last week.

Farmers say they feel relieved because of the long distance they have been trekking in search of pasture and water for their animals.

John Rwemikora, a farmer in Tonya Buseruka zub county in Hoima district, says there is reason to smile since the dams that had dried up have now been filled with water and his animals can easily access water.

Sam Ntambara, a cattle farmer in Nyamasoga in Kabaale sub county says he thought he would lose his 200 cows due to the long drought but the early rains have relieved him since he can easily access grass to feed them.

James Mugume, a herdsman in Kigwera village in Buliisa district says his survival was in danger because animals are his only source of income.

James Kanona, a farmer in Masindi says with the return of the rains, he is hopeful that water and pasture will be readily available for his animals.

