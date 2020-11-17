Shock as greater Ruhinda FDC chairman campaigns for NRM candidate

Ruhinda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Voters in Ruhinda South have been left in shock after the Greater Ruhinda FDC party chairman Tumusiime Adonia Bagorogoza rallied support for NRM’s Juliet Agasha Bashisha.

Bashisha is the NRM flag bearer for Mitooma district Woman parliamentary seat after winning against the incumbent Jovah Kamateeka in the NRM primaries.

Speaking at Bukongoro Primary school play ground on Monday 16th November 2020, Bagorogoza rallied voters to support NRM’s Bashisha because FDC has no candidate competing for the same women parliamentary seat.

He was speaking at a function where Victor Atwiine, the Ruhinda South MP Aspirant (FDC) was launching his manifesto at Bukongoro Primary school, Mutara Town Council in Mitooma district.

“As FDC, we see that Agasha Juliet Bashisha is the best candidate to represent the people of Mitooma so I request voters to support her,” said Bagorogoza.

However, his words left many voters confused on whether he still loves his party FDC.

Talking to the MP aspirant Victor Atwiine, also known as Byambara, he said he must use parliament to improve the well being of chairmen Local Council 1s (LC1s)

According to him, he thinks, chairmen LC1s should at least be paid sh300,000 monthly and not shs 10,000 as it is currently.

“The LC1s are being cheated because they do alot of work and get paid less. I must fight for their rights,” vowed Atwiine.

He also warned voters against selling their votes arguing that the habit is denying active leaders a chance to represent their people due to lack of money. “They have done nothing in parliament that’s why they are bribing you. Eat the money but vote wisely,” he explained.

Atwiine is competing against NRM’s Capt. Dononzio Kahonda, and independent candidates Byaruhanga Didas Kaginda and Arthur Atwebembeire Kazoora.

