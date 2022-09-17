Sheikh Khalil vows to bring unity among Muslims in Lango

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheikh Musa Khalil, the newly appointed acting Northern regional assistant to the Mufti has vowed to bring unity and more development to Lango.

Sheikh Khalil was recently appointed by Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda to replace Sheikh Abdul-Aziz Hussein who was sacked for alleged mismanagement of Muslim properties and fueling disunity in Lango.

Addressing journalists shortly after holding his first meeting with the Lango Muslim leaders at Idd Amin Mosque, Sheikh Khalil promised to strive for peace in Lango and Northern region as a whole despite the challenges which come with leading a disgruntled group.

He called for unity among the Muslim community in Lango.

Responding to allegations by Sheikh Abdul Azizi Hussein that some Muslim properties belonging to Acholi Muslim District had been sold by the Mufti, Khalil said that he is not aware of any property which has been sold but rather those that have been recovered from encroachers. He wondered why someone who was holding a high-profile position in the community can make such a baseless accusation.

Sheikh Khalil also revealed plans to deploy a new Imam to caretake Iddi Amin Mosque because the current Imam has been implicated in a court case regarding Muslim properties.

Oula Asuman Waseme, the Northern region Muslim administration spokesperson applauded the Northern regional assistant for focusing on peace and unity, saying development can only be achieved where there is peace.

Sheikh Musa Khalil served as the acting Regional Kadhi for six years from 2012 up to 2018, when he handed over to his predecessor. He initially served as the District Kadhi of the Acholi Muslim District.

