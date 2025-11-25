She Cranes travel to Scotland for Celtic Netball Cup

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The Uganda netball national team She Cranes has traveled to Scotland for the Celtic Netball Cup 2025 slated for November 26-30 at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Rashid Mubiru, the She Cranes head coach, told Xinhua on Monday that they have prepared well and will put up a good show. “These are not new opponents to us because we played against them in several International tournaments before,” added Mubiru.

The other teams that will take part in the tournament include hosts Scotland, Zimbabwe, Northern Ireland, Namibia and defending champions Wales. The six-team tournament will be played in a round-robin format.

The She Cranes’ experienced professional players Mary Cholhok Nuba, who features for Queensland Firebirds in Australia, and Faridah Kadondi, who plies her trade with Nottingham Forest in England, are expected to play pivotal roles for the team as it hopes to make history in the Celtic Netball Cup.

Uganda will open its campaign with a match against Namibia on November 26, and a day later take on Northern Ireland. The She Cranes will take on host Scotland in its third match on November 28, battle Zimbabwe the next day and tussle it out with Wales on November 30. ■