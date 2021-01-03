Sunday , January 3 2021
Nrm Image

SFC Commander Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba ‘fires’ three tweets!

The Independent January 3, 2021 NEWS, TECH NEWS Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: SFC Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba has fired three twitter ‘missiles’

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three days after newly re-appointed Special Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba deleted tweets considered by many Ugandans to promote tribalism, he is back on the twitter offensive against NUP Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Muhoozi has this morning ‘fired three shots’ in response to Bobi Wine’s attacks on him over the deleted December 31 posts.

In the tweets, Bobi Wine said, “the Banyankore did not just give me the name Musinguzi! They gave me their daughter, my wife, and that means I am their son.They are not as hateful and as tribalistc as you are. Stop misrepresenting my in-laws! #SayNoToTribalism #WeAreRemovingADictator ”

MUHOOZI’S RESPONSES

 

