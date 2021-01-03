SFC Commander Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba ‘fires’ three tweets!

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three days after newly re-appointed Special Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba deleted tweets considered by many Ugandans to promote tribalism, he is back on the twitter offensive against NUP Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Muhoozi has this morning ‘fired three shots’ in response to Bobi Wine’s attacks on him over the deleted December 31 posts.

In the tweets, Bobi Wine said, “the Banyankore did not just give me the name Musinguzi! They gave me their daughter, my wife, and that means I am their son.They are not as hateful and as tribalistc as you are. Stop misrepresenting my in-laws! #SayNoToTribalism #WeAreRemovingADictator ”

MUHOOZI’S RESPONSES

Tweets from Bobi Wine, So you have a thing against the millions of Ugandans and the billions of human beings who have ever woken up from a ‘Drunken stupor’ as you call it?Well, then I’m proud to represent those fellow human beings that you despise! May they live long and prosper! https://t.co/JdtsWvEy8H — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) January 3, 2021

‘Your’ uniform? Who are you? I thought you were a Ugandan like me? Your cheap politicking about embarrassments to service men and women will be absolutely shown for what they are anytime you want. https://t.co/GsRr2AHuP8 — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) January 3, 2021

This is a completely impossible act! I’m a Munyankore, born and bred but I was never consulted when the ‘Banyankore’ gave you their daughter. It seems you don’t know the Banyankore and their customs. https://t.co/G7MPKYMhLo — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) January 3, 2021