Seven routes secured for revived Uganda Airlines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has secured seven regional routes for the revived national carrier, the Uganda National Airlines.

The routes include Nairobi, Juba, Bujumbura, Dar-es-Salam, Mombasa, Mogadishu and Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Uganda secured two Bombardier CRJ 900 planes recently to revive its national carrier.

The planes arrived in the country on April 23rd, 2019. More planes are expected in the country by 2021. Uganda National Airlines is currently processing an Air operating license.

It requires the airline up three months’ tests of the acquired air crafts by the Civil Aviation Authority to test for safety and security.

In such arrangement, the air crafts have been flying to destinations including Kinshasa, Mombasa, Johannesburg and other airports in East, Central and Southern Africa.

Jennifer Bamuturaki, the Commercial Director Uganda National Airlines, says they are still awaiting clearance and operating certificate from Civil Aviation Authority-CAA.

She says the airline is the process of setting up a booking office and setting the fares to various destinations before they receive an Air Operating Certificate.

The Parliamentary Committee on Planning and Physical Infrastructure in its report o the institution requested that the airline sets up a board of directors of the Uganda National Airline Company by April 30th.

The committee also asked that Parliament denies the airline funds until a committee is set up.

Currently, the airline according the Bamuturaki is struggling with limited funds to run its operations. The airline is also expected to manage its ground handling services.

The airlines according to Jennifer Bamuturaki submitted a budget of up to Shillings 259billion for the capitalization of the airline for the next five years.

