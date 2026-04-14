School of Research to be opened at Kyankwanzi in Gen Saleh’s honour

Kyankwanzi, Uganda | URN | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has hailed Gen. (Rtd). Caleb Akandwanaho famously known as Gen. Salim Saleh for sacrificing his youthful days to join the liberation struggle.

He described him as a symbol of patriotism and a role model for young Ugandans.

Gen. Saleh is a young brother to Museveni.

The President made the remarks on the seventh day of the retreat for the newly elected NRM MPs at the National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi, where he laid a foundation stone for the Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho (Salim Saleh) School of Research and the Walter Rodney Block.

Highlighting Gen. Saleh’s contribution, Museveni gave a detailed account of his role in Uganda’s liberation struggle.

“People like Saleh should act as good examples to you young people to show you what patriotism means and how what you do can help your country,” Museveni said.

“Saleh joined us in the war against Idi Amin in 1976 when he was just 16 years old. He ran away from school at Kako and joined us in Tanzania together with other fighters like Ivan Koreta. Between 1979 and 1986, he did a lot of good work, especially during the 1981–1986 war. Saleh commanded many of the big battles, including the battles of Masindi, Kabamba, Masaka, and Kampala.”

Museveni noted that after the war, Saleh transitioned into wealth creation and economic development.

“After the war, he became very much involved in wealth creation. He is now busy with development, working with others in areas like coffee and playing a very active role in the north. That development in Kapeka was started by Saleh. I am very glad that this is a good idea, and I commend you.” Said Museveni.

The President also issued a stern warning against corruption, saying those involved would face firm action.

“The corrupt are now in danger and will be dealt with. You cannot underestimate us. You will see what will happen,” he said.

He urged MPs to lead by example in the fight against corruption.

“You in Parliament are now on the frontline. You should not accept bribes. If you have problems, come and tell us, but don’t take bribes,” he emphasized.

Museveni warned that culprits risk losing their parliamentary seats, stressing that the government will not tolerate corruption.

“We are going to finish this corruption,” he said. Museveni also commended MPs for attending the retreat, likening it to renewing commitment and discipline.

“Christians go to church every Sunday to renew their faith, and Muslims go to the mosque many times a day. It is important that cadres also come to the seminary to renew their commitment,” he said.

On regional matters, the President emphasized the need for African unity and economic integration.

“We cannot achieve prosperity with fragmented markets, policies, and infrastructure,” he said.

He further paid tribute to African leaders such as Julius Nyerere and Benjamin Mkapa for their role in promoting the East African Community, calling for deeper integration within the bloc.

“The whole of the East African Community should move towards full integration,” he added

NALI Director, Col. Okei Rukogota, said the Gen. Salim Saleh School of Research and the Walter Rodney Block will serve as a hub for ideological development, research, and Pan-African studies.

“This complex will promote African culture and provide a forum for ideological struggle, complete with a modern multimedia auditorium and studios for both physical and online engagement,” Rukogota said.

He added that the facility will preserve Uganda and Africa’s liberation history while advancing what he described as “Musevenomics.”“It will be an arena for Musevenomics studies and will honour Gen. Saleh’s contribution—from mobilization during the war to the practical implementation of economic transformation programmes such as SACCOs and community development initiatives,” he noted.

Rukogota said the project was justified by Gen. Saleh’s heroic contribution to Uganda and Africa, describing him as a pillar of patriotism and development.On the other hand, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Lucy Nakyobe urged civil servants and leaders to embrace patriotism as a foundation for national development.

“Without patriotism, Uganda cannot achieve its development goals. All public servants must love their country and serve with commitment,” she said.

Nakyobe revealed that the government has introduced mandatory ideological training at NALI for newly recruited public servants and senior officials.“All new entrants into public service must undergo a two-week induction here. We have already trained Permanent Secretaries, CAOs, town clerks, and we are lining up more cadres,” she said.

She raised concern over corruption in recruitment, particularly within district service commissions.

“There have been complaints about people buying jobs. This is unacceptable, and as legislators, you need to review the legal framework to address these gaps,” she said.

Nakyobe warned that corruption is becoming entrenched and could undermine the country if not urgently addressed.

“Corruption is growing under our watch, and if we do not stop it now, it will become a monster that will destroy the country,” she cautioned. She outlined key areas where corruption manifests, including procurement, payroll fraud, absenteeism, and bribery in service delivery. “In procurement, there is collusion between officials and contractors, leading to inflated costs and poor-quality work. This is why you see roads developing potholes shortly after construction,” she said.

On absenteeism, she said: “Time is a resource. Wasting it is corruption. Public officers must be disciplined, especially in the health and education sectors.”Nakyobe also called for stronger leadership and accountability.

“Leaders must set an example. Ministers, MPs, and accounting officers must demonstrate integrity. Parliament must not only demand accountability but also model it,” she said. She tasked MPs to tighten oversight, legislation, and accountability mechanisms.

“You must interrogate government expenditure and ensure value for money. Strengthen laws to close loopholes that enable corruption,” she said.