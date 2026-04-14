Phase II Construction of Ntenjeru–Bule road project commences

Construction of Ntenjeru–Bule road project Mukono commences Phase II

Mukono, Uganda | URN | Construction of the 10.5-kilometre Ntenjeru–Buule Road (Phase II) has officially commenced in Mpata Sub-county, Mukono District, marking a major step in efforts to improve connectivity and boost economic activity in the area. The launch, held at Kiyanja playground, completes the full 18.5km stretch from Ntenjeru to Buule, following an earlier phase covering about 7.5–7.8km.

The project is being implemented under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme (GKMA-UDP) with support from the World Bank, and has been awarded to China Railway No. 5 Engineering Group Company Limited. Phase II is estimated to cost about UGX 32.5 billion and is expected to be completed within 18 months. Once complete, the road will feature a 15-metre-wide tarmacked surface with dual carriage lanes, solar street lighting, and improved drainage systems.

Speaking at the launch, Mukono Resident District Commissioner Fatumah Ndisaba Nabitaka, who represented the Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Minsa Kabanda, warned residents against tampering with or stealing construction materials. She stressed that offenders will face the full force of the law and urged the community to take responsibility for protecting the project.

Ndisaba called on residents to act as “number one supervisors,” ensuring both the safety of materials and the quality of work. She also encouraged locals to take advantage of economic opportunities that will come with the improved road, urging them to invest in their communities. The Under Secretary in the Ministry of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Monica Edemachu Ejua, commended the coordination among stakeholders and urged the contractor to deliver quality work within the agreed timelines.

Mukono District Engineer and Assistant Commissioner in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Eng. Ben Kyemba, described the project as transformative, noting it will enhance mobility, safety, and economic activity in Mpata and surrounding areas. Monday Kimbugwe, LCIII Chairperson of Mpata Sub-county, welcomed the development, citing long-standing transport challenges.

He recalled cases of women giving birth along the roadside due to poor access and noted that the bad road network had discouraged government workers from serving in the area. However, Kimbugwe raised concerns about limited job opportunities for local youth, incidents of fuel theft, and occasional disrespect towards leaders, even as he appreciated residents who offered land for the project.

Badru Musisi, LC1 Chairperson of Kiyanja Village, also condemned the theft of construction materials but expressed optimism that the road will improve transport and trade. District Councillor Emmanuel Mbonye and other residents said the project is expected to reduce transport costs, boost business, and improve livelihoods. Engineer Adam Jay, representing the contractor, assured stakeholders of timely and quality completion.

Mukono District Chief Administrative Officer Henry Ddamba said the road is part of wider infrastructure projects under GKMA-UDP aimed at improving connectivity and driving economic transformation. He cited other upcoming projects, including the Nakayaga–Kayanja road, Kisakombe swamp works, Kyetume slaughter slab, and a skilling hub.

Leaders emphasized the need for transparency, protection against land fraud, and prioritization of local labour to ensure communities benefit directly. Once completed, the road is expected to ease access to markets in Kampala and beyond, improving service delivery and quality of life. Residents have been urged to safeguard the project as a shared investment for future generations.