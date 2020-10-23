Seven mores reopen after reassessment in Bunyangabu

Bunyangabu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seven more schools have been cleared to reopen in Bunyangabu district after a reassessment exercise headed by the District Education Officer and members of the education department. This brings the total number of cleared schools to 111.

The seven had initially scored below 60 per cent mark, a minimum assessment mark to secure a certificate of Compliance and a green light for the resumption of operations, in line with guidelines put in place to forestall the spread of COVID-19.

According to the guidelines issued by the government, all education institutions are supposed to put in place foot-operated handwashing amenities, procure temperature guns for the screening of learners and members of staff, and enough space to ensure a social-distance of two meters between learners.

Bunyangabu District Education Officer Moses Rubalema told URN on Thursday that they have assessed all the 86 primary schools, 25 secondary schools and one tertiary institution. Of these, 104 received a certificate of compliance and opened their gates for candidates and finalists on October 15.

He says seven more schools have now been reopened after putting in place the required facilities. However, one school; Progressive Primary School was not reopened after it failed the assessment test for the second time.

The education officer, however, observed a need for the government to support even the private schools to have all the required SOPs in place. He says they have been forced to relax the compliance on some requirements since the district lacks enough educational institutions.

He also urges that some of these schools though challenged financially to have all the SOPs in place they are some of the best performing schools in the district.

However some schools in the district told URN that they are yet to receive the 1.5 million Shillings from the government to support them in the enforcement of the Standard Operating Procedures.

Paul Bigirwa, the Headteacher of Nyakigumba Parents Secondary School told URN that they managed to raise resources from parents to acquire all the needed requirements. He adds that the parents have equally supported the children to access key requirements like, face masks.

Brian Mugisa, the Rubona Secondary School Deputy headteacher says they managed to re-open using the initial grants received from the government. However, he is worried that the school might not be able to pay its private teachers with limited resources.

Dorothy Ampaire, the Director of Mbaga Primary and Secondary Schools appeals to the government to support private institutions that are still struggling to have all the requirements in place.

Rubalema however, says his office was yet to get communication from the government in regard to when the money will reach out to the school accounts.

