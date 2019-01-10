Seven civilians, 3 soldiers killed in DR Congo attack: army

Beni, DR Congo | AFP | Seven civilians and three soldiers were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday when a militia attacked a military post in the restive east of the country, the army said.

The attack, in Beni region, was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist-rooted militia operating near the border with Uganda, said Captain Mak Hazukay, a local army spokesman.

“An army post was targetted by the ADF attack this morning. Three soldiers and seven civilians have been killed. Another two soldiers were wounded,” the officer said.

The attack was in North Kivu province in the DR Congo’s east, where the ADF has been blamed for killing hundreds of civilians since 2014, and 15 Tanzanian peacekeepers in 2017.

DR Congo’s unstable east was just one of the difficulties during a December 30 presidential election. Authorities are due on Wednesday to announce the provisional results of the ballot to replace President Joseph Kabila