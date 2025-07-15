Seven arrested over election violence in Namutumba

Namutumba, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busoga East have arrested seven people for election-related violence in Namutumba.

The incident happened on Sunday in Bubutya village, in Bulange sub-county, in Namutumba district, after a fight between the supporters of the incumbent Busiki county MP, Paul Akamba, and his rival, Joel Azalwa.

It is reported that both candidates disregarded the set NRM guidelines of holding joint campaigns and instead chose to frequently hold rallies closer to each other, which sparked off the violence.

Eyewitnesses say that, whereas Azalwa and his supporters pitched camp at the campaign venue, Akamba’s team stormed the area about two hours later, accusing the latter of disorganising his day’s schedule.

Akamba’s team demanded that Azalwa depart in vain, which resulted in episodes of demeaning insults.

The teams later engaged in physical exchanges, wielding machetes, hoes, and other sharp objects against each other.

Damalie Namono says that her brother was coming from the garden when he got caught up in the violent exchange, and he sustained cuts on his hand.

Namono says that her brother is currently admitted at Namutumba Health Centre III, from where he is slowly recovering from the injuries.

The Busoga East Police Spokesperson, Michael Kafayo says that eight supporters from both camps were severely injured and rushed to different health facilities across Namutumba district for further management.

Kafayo says that three vehicles whose number plates are not yet established were torched in the chaotic faceoff, and their wreckage has been towed off to Namutumba central police station.

Kafayo says that police responded with tear gas to disperse the chaotic crowds and secured both Akamba and Azalwa, whom they drove off to their homes for safety.

He says that the seven suspects who are currently detained at Namutumba central police Station were key in engineering the episodes of violence, contrary to electoral laws.

Kafayo says that the suspects will face two counts of causing physical harm and malicious damage.