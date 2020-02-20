Seven arrested over counterfeit veterinary drugs

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least seven people are in custody following a joint operation by the National Drug Authority-NDA and Uganda Police Force to crackdown on counterfeit veterinary drug dealers.

The suspects are Gideon Ntwirenabo, the Commercial Officer, Kyamuhunga town council, Richard Ahabwe, Bernadette Bonabana, Kussein Rwabwoma, Joseph Byaruhanga and Gideon Ntwirenabo.

The suspects were found in possession of counterfeit veterinary drugs worth Shillings 150 Million. The operation was carried in Kyenjojo, Bushenyi, Mbarara, Kiruhura, Kazo, Ntungamo and Rukungiri districts.

Dr. Jeanne, Muhindo the head of Veterinary Department National Drug Authority, Mbarara, says the operation followed a complaint from a farmer in Kyenjojo whose milking cow mysteriously died following the use of fake tick burn spray.

Muhindo says the culprits have been duplicating pesticides for spraying bedbugs, cockroaches and other insects and re-package them as acaricides for spraying animal, which they rebrand as Tick Burn.

Muhindo said that reports show that fake drugs are prevalent in some other districts in the country.

Dr. William Mwebembezi, Mbarara District Veterinary Officer, says there is a huge challenge of fake veterinary drugs across the country, which has resulted in resistant ticks and pests.

James Mwesigye, the Mbarara Resident District Commissioner asked NDA to involve agricultural extension workers to help detect and report such counterfeits.

The Suspects were found in possession of 1000liters of counterfeit tick burn, 1600 Tick Burn stickers, DD Force, empty boxes of Boom Super 1000 EC Fumigant and measuring caps removed from DD force among other items.

