Serve with integrity, transparency – Archbishop Ntagali tells new cabinet

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The outgoing Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Rt. Rev. Stanley Ntagali has challenged the newly appointed members of Cabinet to work with integrity, accountability and transparency.

The call comes just a few days after President Yoweri Museveni announced changes to his cabinet, dropping a few ministers and appointed some new entrants to the various positions. Some of the new appointees include Kyaaka County MP Jackson Kafuuzi, Ajuri County MP Denis Hamson Obua, Usuk County MP Peter Ogwang, Kakumiro Woman MP Robinah Nabbanja, Kitgum Municipality MP Beatrice Anywar, Igara West MP Rafael Magyezi and Serere Woman MP Helen Adoa.

But while delivering his last Christmas message as the 8th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda at the Provincial offices in Namirembe, Ntagali preached against corruption, singling it out as the biggest challenge to the new cabinet.

Ntagali decried the intolerable levels of greed, violence, injustice, youth unemployment and land grabbing in the country, and said that so many of these and other things could be resolved if corruption is managed. He added that many of the problems Uganda is facing are fundamentally spiritual because nationals have allowed evil to flourish at all levels.

Equally, the outgoing Archbishop said that Uganda still face serious issues in families including domestic violence, marital infidelity, pornography, human trafficking, defilement, pre-marital sex, homosexuality, abortion, illness and untimely deaths from road accidents, poor medical care for women giving birth and preventable and treatable diseases that still take many lives.

“Many parents and several adult relatives are so greedy that they go to the shrine and engage in witchcraft that puts children at risk and, even worse, causes children to be sacrificed,” said Ntagali.

The Archbishop said that the Church intentionally focused on promoting the family and children for the last three years and that as Ugandans celebrate Christmas, there is need to remember that they are celebrating the birth of a child into a family.

He says that the transformation of the country begins when individuals and families recognize their only hope in Jesus. The Archbishop says that the country’s greatest need is for another revival and for Ugandans to repent of their greed that manifests itself in so many ugly ways.

Ntagali’s tenure as 8th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda ends on 1st March 2020 when the Archbishop Elect Rt. Rev. Dr. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu will be installed as the 9th Archbishop at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe.

*****

URN