Serie A: Inter Milan, Napoli and Atalanta to continue their race for the Scudetto this weekend

MADRID, SPAIN | THE INDEPENDENT | A battle between Roma and Juventus headlined Matchday 31 in Serie A, while Inter Milan, Napoli and Atalanta will continue their race for the Scudetto.

Roma will welcome Juventus to the Stadio Olimpico for a match which will help shape qualification for next season’s UEFA club competitions. That Juve are fighting for Europe rather than competing for the title is a disappointment, but new manager Igor Tudor (who replaced Thiago Motta last month) is hungry to end the season as strongly as possible.

“We cannot focus on what came before,” said Tudor, a former Juve player. “The matches ahead of us are all that I care about. Juve needs to be as high on the table as possible, and it is my job to ensure that happens.”

Champions Inter Milan will be away to Parma at the Ennio Tardini Stadium – a potential banana skin for the Nerazzurri, as their hosts are battling for survival in the Italian top flight, and manager Simone Inzaghi has urged his team to take nothing for granted.

“We’ll have to keep our focus high. We have to play a match of intensity, determination, and aggression,” said the Inter boss.

Inter’s title rivals, Napoli and Atalanta, have matches that are more difficult – on paper at least. The Partenopei travel to the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium for a clash with Bologna, while La Dea will host Lazio at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Napoli manager Antonio Conte has stressed the importance of consistency: “It’s not like you can raise or lower your level of enthusiasm based on the match. You always have to be consistent.

Titles are won by teams who are consistent, focused, on everything. Not with all the ups and downs.”

Elsewhere in the Italian top flight, this round will also feature AC Milan hosting Fiorentina at the iconic San Siro. The Rossoneri will be looking to avenge a 2-1 defeat suffered at the hands of La Viola when the teams met back in October 2024.

Milan have struggled for form this season, but manager Sergio Conceicao feels that leaning on American star Christian Pulisic could help the team: “He is a player with great technical qualities and very intelligent. He can play behind the striker or on the wings but coming inside is the best position.”

MATCHES IN DETAILS

Friday 4 April

20:45: Genoa v Udinese

Saturday 5 April

15:00: Monza v Como

18:00: Parma v Inter Milan

20:45: AC Milan v Fiorentina

Sunday 6 April

12:30: Lecce v Venezia

15:00: Empoli v Cagliari

15:00: Torino v Verona

18:00: Atalanta v Lazio

20:45: Roma v Juventus

Monday 7 April

20:45: Bologna v Napoli