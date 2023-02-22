SERERE: Kasilo County MP arrested on election eve

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Serere has arrested the Kasilo County MP, Elijah Okupa for allegedly campaigning after the closure of campaigns on Tuesday.

Okupa was arrested on Wednesday from PAG Church in Ocaapa town vouncil where he was reportedly training agents of an independent candidate, Emmanuel Omoding.

Abudon Obace, a security guard who was with Okupa says that the security team stormed the venue and picked the MP who was in the company of another bodyguard, Alfred Okiror.

Speaking to reporters at Serere CPS, Okupa said that the training of agents was cleared by the Electoral Commission officials who offered to join the training to educate agents on their role during tomorrow’s by-election.

Okupa said that his arrest is aimed at intimidating Omoding’s camp.

Omoding told the EC officials during the pre-polling briefing of stakeholders at Serere District Council hall that most of his agents have been arrested by the police.

Attempts for comment from the East Kyoga Police spokesman, Oscar Ageca were futile by the time of filing this story.

URN