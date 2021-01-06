Senior police officers in Aswa region reshuffled

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five senior police officers from the Aswa river region police headquarters have been reshuffled.

The officers are from the ranks of Superintendent of Police, Assistant Inspector of Police and Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Some of them were recalled to the police headquarters while others were redeployed to new work stations.

In the reshuffle, Tom Bainomugisha formerly the Pader DPC has been recalled to the police headquarters at the Human Resource Management, Emmanuel Mafundo, the DPC Gulu was transferred to Oyam as DPC, Tai Ramathan from Rubanda was appointed DPC Pader and Bindeeba from Sembabule assumes office as DPC Gulu.

The others include Masaba Emmanuel from Pader to Butagaya-Buyende, Jinja as OC station, Musime Enock from Butagaya-Buyende, Jinja to Pader as OC station, Obicho Samson from Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters to Pader as Officer In-charge of Criminal Investigation, Owiny Justine to Gulu as Officer In-charge of Barracks and AIP Okurut Eric from Traffic Nwoya to Mukono as OC Traffic Namataba.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa river region police spokesperson says that the transfers were normal and would take immediate effect.

However earlier, there was information that the three officers from Pader district were recalled to the police headquarters for failing to arrest Samuel Odonga Otoo, the Aruu County Member of Parliament over a yet undisclosed reason.

URN