Sembabule registers high cases of defilement during lockdown

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sembabule district authorities have raised a red flag on the escalation of defilement cases registered during the lockdown.

The district probation officer, Twaha Musooke says the vice is common in Luguslu, Ntusi, Lwemiyaga, and Matete sub counties among others.

He cited Lugusulu sub county where they have registered over 45 defilement cases within a space of two months.

Musooke attributes the problem to the continued stay of children at home because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Josephine Namwanje, a parent at Ntusi sub county blames the increasing defilement cases in their area on long distances the children trek to access water.

She says in most cases the children are waylaid and sexually abused on their way to water sources.

She asks security to intensify patrol to apprehend the masterminds of the sexual harassment.

Dr. Elly Muhumuza, the Ssembabule district LC V chairperson says they have asked parents to take good care of their children and stop them from roaming villages which exposes them to defilement and Covid-19 infection.

He also says they have asked police to help them expedite investigations into the defilement cases and apprehend the suspects for prosecution.

Dr. Muhumuza also says they have launched a campaign to sensitize parents and children about the dangers of defilement and gender-based violence.

He cautions parents against negotiating with the defilement suspects for an out of court settlement, saying they also risk arrest.

