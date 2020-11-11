Sembabule man jailed 40 years for defiling daughter

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Masaka has sentenced a man to 40 years in jail for defilement.

Court presided over by Justice Victoria Nakintu Katamba heard that Benon Kafeero, a resident of Matetet trading center in Mateete town council in Sembabule district defiled his 8-year-old daughter in November 2015.

Prosecution led by Jacob Nahurira told the court that the accused person neglected his responsibility as a parent and defiled her daughter whom he would have protected from abuse.

The defence counsel for Kafeero, Regina Babukiika asked the court to consider the five years and one month the convict has spent on remand when sentencing him.

However, Nakintu said that Kafeero abused his duty as a parent and sexually abused the daughter yet he was supposed to protect her.

She said that the court has considered the time Kafeero has served on remand saying that on the 40 years he has been sentenced to, the 5 years and one month have been scrapped off.

URN