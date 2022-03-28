Sembabule: CID intervenes in defilement case as protests persist

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID headquarters in Kibuli have intervened in a case where George Musheijja Bakulu, the LC I chairperson of Nyamiringa in Bulongo parish, Sembabule district is accused of aggravated defilement.

According to Muhammad Nsubuga, the Southern Regional Police spokesperson says that the directorate has already received the case file for further management. The intervention of the CID stems from the constant outcry by the victim’s family and residents who accuse police of releasing the suspect without prosecution.

Nsubuga explains that the suspect was released on bond after spending one week in detention at Sembabule police station as investigations were ongoing. It is said that Bakulu lured the P.7 pupil into one of the rooms of a local bar where he defiled her. The girl had been sent to Bakulu’s home to change money into small denominations when the incident happened.

Bakulu surrendered to Ntuusi police post for safety after residents constantly pursued him with intentions of lynching him for his alleged crime. Juma Ssemakula, one of the concerned residents says that the suspect is roaming freely and has constantly threatened the family, which may compromise the case.

Some angry residents have vowed to take the law into their hands if police decline to re-arrest the suspect and prosecute him. Fortunate Birungi, the victim’s parent says that she is receiving calls from Bakulu’s family and colleagues persuading her to settle the matter out of court but she insists on getting justice for her daughter.

The victim is currently on Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), which is recommended for sexual assault victims. However, Bakulu has denied threatening the family, saying that he is keeping a low profile to allow the police to do its work.

URN