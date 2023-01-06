Select committee to investigate Minister Namuganza named

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has named a seven member committee to investigate allegations of misconduct against the State Minister for Housing, Persis Namuganza.

On Friday, 23 December 2022, Agago North Member of Parliament, John Amos Okot moved a motion to censure Namuganza.

This followed recommendations by the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline that found Namuganza to have specifically insulted the leadership of Parliament for instituting an adhoc committee to investigate her over the Naguru-Nakawa land allocations.

It was alleged that Namuganza also took to social media and television questioning the operations, powers and integrity of the presiding officers of Parliament to form adhoc committees.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee in their report recommended that Namuganza steps aside for falsifying a presidential directive that saw the Uganda Land Commission allocate chunks of land to a section of investors.

However, Namuganza is reported to have said Parliament is powerless and unable to censure her concerning her involvement in the Naguru-Nakawa land allocations.

Following this, over 200 Members of Parliament signed to have her censured.

During his communication to the House on Friday, 06 January 2022, Tayebwa said he forwarded the text of the motion, the supporting grounds, particulars, and the supporting documents on the minister’s misconduct to the President as required by the rules.

He said the next step was the appointment of the select committee that will investigate the matter.

Tayebwa named Mbarara City South MP, Mwine Mpaka as the Chairperson of the select committee.

The members are, Wilfred Niwagaba (FDC, Ndorwa East), Mpindi Bumali (Indep., PWD), Charles Bakkabulindi (NRM, Workers ) and Nancy Achora (NRM, Lamwo District).

The others are, Wakiso District Woman Representative, Betty Naluyima and the Tororo North MP, Geoffrey Ekanya.

The House approved the select committee, and the Tayebwa asked the committee to report back within 15 days.

“The committee is required to ensure that they invite the Hon. Persis Namuganza to come and appear so that she can be listened to and gives her side of the story. After this has been done, the committee will present the report on the Floor which we shall handle and ensure that we give it a fair debate and we vote on it,” Tayebwa said.

According to the rules, after the debate, the House shall vote on the motion and if carried by more than half of all the voting Members of Parliament, the Speaker shall inform the President of this fact within 24 hours from the time the motion was voted upon.

