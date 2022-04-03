Seed Schools fail to conduct computer lessons

Lukaya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The absence of competent teachers, connectivity to power and organised laboratories is failing the teaching of computer sciences in Seed Schools.

Lukaya and Bukakata Seed Secondary schools in Kalungu and Masaka District respectively have failed to conduct computer lessons, which are compulsory for learners in lower secondary classes.

Both schools opened up for learners this year. However, the head teachers, say that they cannot offer all subjects as required by the curriculum.

Grace Namugaayi, the head teacher of Lukaya Seed School, says that in addition to the lack of electricity, the Government is yet to deploy a computer science teacher and laboratory attendant at the school.

As a result, a consignment of 28 computer sets that were delivered by the Government early this year is lying unutilized. She says that even the computer lab is incomplete and was never partitioned.

Sanyu Bbaale Nanziri, the director of studies at Lukaya Seed School, says that besides power connectivity, the lack of textbooks is making it hard to implement the abridged curriculum at school.

She says the school has over 410 students who badly need ICT skills for their academic benefits but they are likely to end the term without any practical lessons.

Emmanuel Kasule, the headteacher of Bukakata Seed School in Masaka District, says that their computers are still at Kako Senior Secondary school as they wait for the Government to connect them to power and send teachers.

He says, besides the computer lab, the entire school badly needs to be connected to electricity to support effective learning.

He said that the only way the new cur­ricu­lum can equip learners with prac­ti­cal skills is when the train­ers teach prac­ti­cal sub­jects. He explains that teach­ing com­puter skills to the stu­dents with­out demon­strat­ing on com­puter makes the subject tricky.

URN