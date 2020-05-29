Security registers 70 attacks by civilians against law enforcement officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Civilians have conducted 70 attacks against security officers since the nationwide lockdown started in March this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Defense Ministry Spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire said the attack on Major Robert Nkwasibwe in Kyankwazi is the 70th conducted by civilians targeting security officers enforcing curfew.

Maj. Nkwasibwe was assaulted by a group of residents he found flouting the curfew at Gala trading center in Kyankwanzi district on Wednesday night.

“Part of the group who were drinking in Gala trading center flouting the curfew rules came from behind hit him with an object on head he fall on his back unconsciously.

He was rushed to Hoima hospital for treatment, he sustained serious injuries,” Brig. Richard Karemire said.

On April 2, Staff Sergeant Paul Candia also sustained a fractured left in an attack by residents in Mityana district.

Similarly, Private Alex Niwanyine lost an eye last month in an attack by a resident while enforcing curfew in Bibia Municipality in Amuru district.

Similarly, Willy Jjuuko from the UPDF reserve force was pelted with stones by unruly youths in Kalungu district on April 7th.

His colleagues rushed him to St. Monica health centre III but they were ambushed by group of youth and stoned them again. This prompted one of officer to open fire in self-defense killing one youth.

On April 12th, angry residents smashed the windscreen of a vehicle belonging to the commanding officer of the 35 Battalion in Kisoro district.

Security forces have severally called on members of the public to desist from flouting presidential directives on Covid-19 and avoid attacking law enforcement officers.

During one of his televised addressed, President Museveni also cautioned the public against attacking law enforcement officers saying they risk being shot at.

