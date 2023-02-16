Security minister tasked to probe death of suspect in police custody

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Presidency Minister, Milly Babalanda has asked her Security counterpart, Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi to investigate the circumstances under which 75-year-old Costa Muhongya, a resident of Kasese district was picked up and died in the hands of security agencies.

Muhongya was a resident of Buhuna village in Karambi sub county. According to his family, unidentified operatives picked up Muhongya from Katholu trading centre, Nyakiyumbu sub county on January 5, 2023, where he was with his friends. They drove him to Bwera police station before taking him to an unknown destination.

Muhongya had shifted to Katholthu for casual labor and cotton farming. After days of fruitless search, police advised the family to try Kampala. On February 03rd, 2023, the family checked at the Kampala city mortuary where they confirmed that Muhongya’s body was dumped at the facility and buried on January 19th, 2023 as unclaimed.

When the matter made it to the media, police acknowledged having picked up Muhoghya for his alleged links to the rebel Allied Democratic Forces-ADF. They also explained that Muhoghya had slipped in a bathroom at Kireka where he sustained injuries that eventually led to his death.

Now, Minister Babirye Milly Babalanda has asked Security Minister, Muhwezi to interest himself in the matter. In her letter to Muhwezi, Babalanda notes that the Bukhonzo MP, Atkins Katusabe had raised a concern to the government through the speaker regarding the circumstances around Muhongya’s arrest and death in the hands of government security agencies.

“Since this matter falls under your docket, I request that you pick an interest and make a follow up” read part of the letter. Muhongya’s son, Ezra Tindyebwa told URN on Wednesday that they recieved a call from Kampala to receive his father’s body despite the fact that they were not informed when it was to be exhumed.

He noted that the family is yet to get answer’s how his father was arrested, died in police cells, and was secretly buried.

The body will be taken to Bwera general hospital from where it will be picked for a decent burial on Thursday.

*****

URN