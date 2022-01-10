Security kills rustler, recovers 2 guns in Kotido

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The joint security team comprising the police and army have busted a hideout of cattle rustlers in Kotido district killing one rustler and recovering two fully loaded AK47 machine guns.

The raid that took place on Sunday night in Losilang ward in the Northern division of Kotido municipality left many sleepless because of heavy gunshots.

Micheal Longole, the Karamoja Region Police Spokesperson says that security had marked Losilang as a hideout and springboard for the rustlers.

“They tried to resist our orders and started engaging us. So we had no option but to respond to them and one was put out of action while the rest managed to escape, “he said.

According to Longole, this brings to 141 guns and 1314 ammunitions recovered since the start of disarmament on July 17th, 2022.

Gidon Tebanyang, one of the residents of Losilanga says the raid was long overdue.

“Even us the community of Losilang were not safe because these people could turn against anyone in the area so but the forces flashing them out it will bring peace in the area, “he said.

Joseph Komol, the Kotido District LC V Chairperson, says that as long as the Karimojong don’t embrace peace it will take time for the region to develop.

*****

URN