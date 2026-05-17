Security conduct another search at Among’s Mutungo-Kigo property

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Security forces have launched another joint search of former Speaker Anita Among’s residence in Mutungo-Kigo, with heavy security deployed to the area.

A heavy deployment of the joint security task force comprising soldiers from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), operatives from the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force (JATT), Counter Terrorism Police, and regular police has besieged a multi-billion-shilling lakeside home in Mutungo-Kigo along the Munyonyo Expressway Sunday afternoon. The operation comes as investigations into alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering intensify.

When the URN reporter arrived at the scene, police patrol vehicles, CID vans, and fire brigade trucks were parked outside the residence. Shortly after, a UPDF truck carrying heavily armed, hooded soldiers arrived and entered the house. The gate and surrounding area remain under heavy UPDF guard.

Residents and journalists are observing from a distance as the events unfold, speaking in hushed tones while trying to make sense of what’s happening.

The team of detectives is still inside, searching. This follows a similar operation at Anita Among’s Nakasero residence at Mackinnon House, which has been ongoing since Saturday.

The search began Saturday at around 2 p.m. and continued through the night until 11 a.m. Sunday. Detectives then moved to the Kigo residence, which security sources say is where the Rolls-Royce that triggered a social media backlash over alleged misuse of public funds by Anita Among was first acquired.

Police and the army have declined to comment on the search. However, sources say investigators are examining alleged financial networks, procurement deals, and coordination between politically connected figures in Parliament and government ministries as the probe into corruption, money laundering, and illicit enrichment widens.

The operation at Speaker Anita Among’s residence is reportedly part of a sanctioned crackdown ordered by President Museveni targeting entrenched corruption networks across Parliament and other government institutions.

The raid also follows confirmation by Inspector General of Government Aisha Batala Nalule that her office has received and opened an investigation into a complaint accusing Speaker Anita Among of breaching the Leadership Code Act through alleged undeclared wealth and unexplained assets.

The operation also coincides with a deepening rift within the ruling National Resistance Movement and the Patriotic League of Uganda, led by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In recent days, Muhoozi has posted a series of sharp statements condemning corruption and extravagant spending by public officials. Political observers see the remarks as an indirect swipe at Among.