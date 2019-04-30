Security chiefs meet over anticipated Bobi Wine protests

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Senior army and police chiefs were locked up in a meeting at Central Police Station Kampala on Monday evening planning for the anticipated protests against the incarceration of Kyandondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

The artist cum politician was arrested on Monday afternoon on his way the Criminal Investigations Directorate at Kibuli and whisked off to Nagalama police Division. He was later arraigned before the Buganda Road court grade one magistrate, Esther Nahilya where he was charged with disobedience of statutory duty contrary to section 116 of the Penal Code Act.

The charges date back to July, 2018 during the protests against the introduction of Over the Top Tax-OTT, which is levied on social media users. Bobi Wine pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to Luzira prisons until May 2, 2019 amidst heavy police and military deployment.

He was sneaked through the behind door at Kampala Central Police Station and dragged into a Prisons Bus. However, security found it hard to drive him to Luzira prisons as there was a sea of motorcycles following the vehicles to prisons. The officers used teargas and canes to disperse the MP’s supporters at Kitintale in Nakawa Division.

It is against these events that commanders of vital security units including Moses Kafeero, the Kampala Metropolitan police commander, Brig William Bainomugisha, the Military police Commander and Maj. Gen Kawagga convened a meeting at CPS to plan for the anticipated protests.

“They’ve received information about planned protests in Kampala especially in Kisekka Market, Kamwokya and Katwe. Protests are said to be planned to happen on Tuesday and Thursday when Bobi Wine will be back in court,” a source said.

Our reporter visited CPS around 7pm and found the convoys of Maj. Kawagga and Brig Bainomugisha and guards camped outside as their seniors were locked up a closed door meeting with Kafeero, which went on for several hours.

Our reporter was unable to establish what was discussed in the meeting by the time of filing this story.

URN