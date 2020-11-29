Security blocks FDC’s Amuriat from campaigning in Cyanika border, Nyakabande

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security officials have today blocked the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat from campaigning in Nyakabande sub-county and the Uganda-Rwanda border of Cyanika in Kisoro district.

According to the Electoral commission campaign road map, Amuriat was scheduled to campaign in Kisoro, Rubanda and Kabale today.

Amuriat who spent a night at Kigezi gardens hotel in Kabale town and attended a Holy Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church Kabale had scheduled to hold rallies at Nyakabande primary school playground in Nyakabande sub county, Cyanika border in Cyanika town council and Rubuguri town council before proceeding to Rubanda and Kabale.

However, at the Kanaba security checkpoint, he was blocked by the anti-riot police and Uganda People’s Defense Forces soldiers ordering him and his supporters to be checked first. Amuriat turned angry and removed barricades in the middle of the road by force.

On reaching Nyakabande trading centre, he found the road heading to Nyakabande primary school playground blocked by security officers. Patrick Byaruhanga, the Kisoro District Police Commander ordered him that it is impossible to be allowed to proceed to the playground for a rally yet he defied security lawful orders of being checked.

Amuriat addressed his supported on the roadside before proceeding with the journey. On reaching the junction heading to Cyanika from Kisoro town, police led by Byaruhanga again blocked him from proceeding to Cyanika and ordered him to Saza grounds. Amuriat protested the ordered and attempted to walk to Cyanika.

He protested the order saying that there is no law that prohibits him from campaigning at Cyanika border because it is also part of Uganda. When police overpowered him, he together with some of his supporters sat in the middle of the road for about 20 minutes before he bowed to police orders and went to Saza grounds in Kisoro town for a rally.

Byaruhanga argued that security could not allow him to reach at the border because it is a COVID-19 prone area.

Elly Maate, the police spokesperson for Kigezi region says that their decision to block Amuriat is in good faith because Cyanika border is currently under total lockdown due to COVID-19 cases. Maate says that Amuriat and his team had not even notified security before that he will campaigning in rural areas like Cyanika.

URN