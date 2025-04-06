Security blame politicians for renewed violence in Apaa land conflict

Adjumani, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security authorities have pointed fingers at politicians for fueling renewed violence in the long-running Apaa land conflict between the Madi and Acholi communities. This follows a resurgence of attacks in the disputed area on March 27, 2025. Major General Felix Busizoori, the Commander of the UPDF Fourth Infantry Division, told journalists during a press briefing on Thursday that political actors are inciting hostilities between the two communities.

According to Busizoori, the recent wave of violence traces back to February 27, 2025, when a 50-year-old man identified only as Mwesige was murdered by unknown assailants in Offu Village, Ukusijoni Sub-county, Adjumani District. He noted that on Thursday, another attack claimed the life of a local farmer, Mohamad Adui, in what is believed to be a revenge killing, reportedly instigated by a politician.

Joseph Mwesige, the North West Nile Regional Police Commander, acknowledged that the Apaa conflict has deep historical roots. However, he reassured the public that regional security forces are committed to stopping the killings and restoring peace in the area.

Aswa West Regional Police Commander, Samuel Asimwe, also confirmed that the conflict is being fueled by unknown facilitators who are allegedly funding the violence. He added that the security intelligence team is working to apprehend all individuals involved in orchestrating the attacks.

The conflict in Apaa, located along the contested boundary between Amuru and Adjumani districts, began in 2012 when the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) carried out forceful evictions of residents, citing that the land had been gazetted as part of the East Madi Wildlife Reserve.

