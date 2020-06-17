Section of public shuns peaceful protests

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of the public on Tuesday disregarded calls by the opposition to engage in peaceful protests.

On Monday, former FDC president Dr Kizza Besigye and Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu announced a new alliance against President Yoweri Museveni.

They called upon all the Ugandans who are hungry, those still held home as restrictions on their businesses persist and all those who are dissatisfied with the current government, to drum whatever items they can every day at 1 pm to show their anger towards the government.

When Uganda Radio Network visited some areas like Magere where Kyagulanyi leaves and Kasangati at Besigye’s home area, it was business as usual.

At 1:00 pm, in Magere people went about with their work in the busy trading centre.

Elizabeth Namatovu, who operates a restaurant, says she is not interested in any protest because she finds it useless. She says her only concern is that the government should fully lift the lockdown so that they resume their work to enable them to feed their families.

Edward Mutegaya, a Boda Boda rider in Magere says he doesn’t support the protest because of the impact of COVID-19 on the people. He says that the protests will not bring food to his family.

Robert Ssemanda, also a Boda Boda rider in Kasangati says that they will not participate in the protest for fear of being arrested by security personnel. He, however, wants the President to lift the ban on Boda bodas Kenneth Kazibwe another Boda Boda rider in Kasangati says he didn’t understand the campaign clearly. He adds that expressing dissatisfaction should be carried out in respect to the law.

In Kamwokya a police vehicle was seen parked at the headquarters of the People Power. William Kiiza, a people power supporter, says they did not take part in the protest because of police deployment.

However, a female people power member who preferred anonymity claims that some people demonstrated in their houses.

URN