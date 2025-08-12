Second batch of winners in Absa Bank Uganda ‘Play Your Cards Right’ 2025 campaign get prizes

Winners

Business Credit Card: Dentsu Uganda

Personal Credit Card: Catherine Gita

Business Debit Card: Survesis

Personal Debit Card: Judith Kyokwijuka

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has today announced the second set of winners in its ongoing “Play Your Cards Right” 2025 campaign, with four lucky customers each walking away with sh10 million for actively using their Absa debit and credit cards in the month of July.

Running from June to September 2025, the monthly promotion rewards customers who use their Absa debit or credit card five times or more in a month. Winners are drawn across both Personal and Business Banking segments, for both debit and credit cards, with UGX 40 million awarded each month.

Speaking at the prize handover ceremony, Moses Rutahigwa, Retail and Business Banking Director, Absa Bank Uganda, said, “This campaign celebrates our customers while encouraging them to embrace the convenience and rewards of cashless payments. With Absa’s robust digital infrastructure, card transactions are fast, secure, and seamlessly integrated into daily life, whether it’s shopping, dining, travel, or fuel. The more you use your Absa card, the more chances you have to win.”

Absa’s Play Your Cards Right campaign comes at a time when digital payments in Uganda are expanding rapidly. In 2024, Absa’s card transaction volumes grew by 18.5%, outpacing the market average, with active card usage up 15% compared to the market’s 2% growth.

The Bank of Uganda reports a marked decline in cheque usage from UGX 7.98 trillion in 2019 to UGX 4.8 trillion by June 2024.

During the 12 months to June 2024, e-money transactions surged to UGX 253.7 trillion (up from UGX 192.9 trillion), with 87.9% of that through low-value payments. Additionally, agent banking grew by 33.6% in value to UGX 16.7 trillion, and RTGS interbank transfers increased 16.7%, reaching 2.1 million transactions together underscoring the accelerating adoption of digital financial services across the country.

“Every swipe, tap, or online payment could be the one that wins you UGX 10 million. This is our way of making banking both rewarding and convenient, while encouraging customers to make the most of Absa’s secure, innovative, and easy-to-use digital payment solutions,” Mr. Rutahigwa added.

The campaign continues with monthly draws until September 2025, giving customers multiple opportunities to win.