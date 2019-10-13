Search for next IGG on as Mulyagonja returns to Judiciary

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The next Inspector General of Government (IGG) will have to struggle with untouchable government officials accused of stealing government money while also being undermined by the increasingly influential State House Anti-Corruption led by Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema.

This is the dilemma IGG Justice Irene Mulyagonja (Pictured) found herself in this year. She applied for a vacancy at the Court of Appeal and now with her appointment to the latter court by President Museveni, the IGG position will be vacant in a few weeks. Mulyagonja had long voiced her frustration at being IGG.

Mulyagonja has always confided in friends how she misses the judiciary. She was appointed in 2012 and he contract renewed in 2016. Museveni surprised Ugandans during a State of the Nation Address in 2018 when he said the IGG was no longer effective.

In December 2018, Museveni commissioned the State House Anti-Corruption Unit which has for all intents and purposes taken over the anti-corruption role arresting suspects all over the country. Word has it that Bugweri County MP Abdul Katuntu is being touted as the next IGG.