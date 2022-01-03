SCHOOLS: Education ministry releases new re-opening plan for Wakiso, Mukono and Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education and Sports together with stakeholders from KCCA, Wakiso, Mukono, and Mpigi have agreed on a staggered returning to school for boarding schools.

The re-opening plan for boarding students in Primary and Secondary Schools in the districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mpigi, and Mukono will see ‘A’ Level and lower primary school students report first, to be followed by those in O Level a day or two later.

In a statement, the ministry said no boarding students in the concerned districts shall report for school earlier than Monday, January 10, 2022

Figure 1: Boarding Students in Mpigi and Wakiso Districts

Reporting Dates for Boarding Students Category of Boarding Students expected to Report Monday, 10th January 2022 1. A-level students 2. Boarding pupils in Lower Primary Wednesday, 12th January 2022 1. O-Level students 2. Boarding pupils in P.5, P.6, and P.7

Figure 2: Boarding students Mukono and Kampala

Reporting Dates for Boarding Students Category of Boarding Students expected to Report Tuesday, 11th January 2022 1. A-level students 2. Boarding pupils in Lower Primary Thursday, 13th January 2022 1. O-Level students 2. Boarding pupils in P.5, P.6, and P.7