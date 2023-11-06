School Director faints, hospitalised after arrest in case of defilement of 6 PLE candidates

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Luwero have arrested a school director over allegations that he defiled six under age girls, all candidates of the primary seven class, and made one procure an abortion.

The suspect has been identified as Jonah Ssebamanya the director of Kings Palace Primary School located in Kakookolo zone in Luwero town council. Ssebamanya is also a health worker at Katuugo Health Center 111, a government facility in Luwero sub county.

Sam Twiineamazima the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson says that Ssebamanya was arrested after Police got complaints that between October and September this year, he had defiled six pupils aged between 13-17 years who are candidates in Primary Seven.

Twiineamazima says that upon tracing the victims and conducting a medical examination on them, three out of the six pupils were found to have been sexually abused.

Twiineamazima adds that the victims, parents and the suspect have since recorded statements at Luwero Central Police to aid in the ongoing investigations into the matter.

Nsubuga Emmanuel the Kakookolo parish councilor says that it’s alleged that the director has been picking up the pupils from the school dormitory and taking them to sleep at his home located at Kikubajinja zone where he allegedly defiled them at night.

Joyce Namigadde the Luwero District Probation Officer says that one of the victims told her office that upon Ssebamanya learning that she had got pregnant after defilement, he “helped” her to procure an abortion.

Namigadde says that during the operation with the Police, they found the girl on treatment after procuring an abortion with the help of the suspect.

“We also found that the pupils had been registered to sit exams at another school which had the UNEB Center,” Namigadde said. “We have counseled the pupils and now working with the education department to ensure the victims sit the examinations next week at the registered school despite the arrest of their school director.’’

But Ssebamanya denies defiling the pupils insisting that the allegations are motivated by his rivals in the education sector.

It’s reported that Ssebamanya collapsed after he was detained at Luwero Central Police Station and the Policemen were forced to rush him to Luwero hospital for treatment on Saturday.

Ssebamanya was later transferred back to police cells to wait for the state attorney to sanction charges of aggravated defilement and appear before the magistrate court.

Luwero District is battling an increase in cases of defilement both in schools and communities.

Recently Shadrack Kabugo a teacher at Rapha Primary School in Luwero town was also arrested and remanded in prison over allegations that he defiled a pupil aged 13 years whom he was teaching.

Kabugo was remanded till 22nd November 2023 when he will return to Luwero magistrate court for mention of the aggravated case against him.

Two weeks ago, Police in Luwero also arrested Sulaiman Kizito aged 56 years a resident of Kasenene village in Katikamu sub county for allegedly defiling a stepdaughter and grandchild while the wife was away at the hospital.

The two children were rescued by the District Probation office and transferred to the child care center for counseling as well as care.

According to the Police crime report, a total of 166 cases of defilement were reported to Police in 2022 of which 68 cases were classified as aggravated and the district ranked in the second position with the highest number of cases.

