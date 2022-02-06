Salah says Egypt resolute to win eighth AFCON trophy

🔴 CAF FINAL 10pm

✳ Senegal vs Egypt

Yaounde, Cameroon | Xinhua | Egypt captain and forward Mohamed Salah said on Saturday that the North African nation was looking forward to winning its eighth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title when they face Senegal on Sunday.

“After a lost final in 2017 against Cameroon, we will play our all-out tomorrow against Senegal to grab an eighth star. We are determined to seek the crown. The players are physically and mentally ready. We are here to play the title and that means a lot to us,” Salah said at a press conference in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde.

Egypt will clash with Senegal in the AFCON final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal have lost both finals they have played, in 2002 and 2019, but coach Aliou Cisse said, this time around, they intend to approach the match with “more determination” to win.

“We prepared well for our final with the players who are determined and confident to put in a good show. We will approach this final with determination against a great Egyptian team. We know our opponent well; they have their own philosophy of play with experienced players on the continental level,” Cisse said at the press conference.

Senegal will be looking for their first-ever title of the 24-team tournament.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the host nation Cameroon bounced back from three goals down to beat Burkina Faso on penalties to win bronze following a 3-3 stalemate during the game played at the Ahmadou Ahidjou Stadium in Yaounde.