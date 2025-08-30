Safal Uganda Baati Foundation backs rotary cancer run for health equity



Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Safal Uganda Baati Foundation will on Sunday, August 31, join thousands of Ugandans in the Rotary Cancer Run, underscoring its commitment to advancing public health through community-driven action.

The Foundation, which operates as the corporate social responsibility arm of Uganda Baati Limited, will participate under its health pillar, one of its four strategic focus areas alongside environment, shelter, and education.

Although not a corporate sponsor, the Foundation’s decision to mobilize staff and partners highlights a deliberate shift toward active engagement in national health campaigns.

This year’s run carries added significance as proceeds will go toward the construction of a cancer institute at Nsambya Hospital, a critical investment for Uganda’s overstretched oncology infrastructure.

George Mubiru, head of the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation, said health is not just a strategic pillar but a shared responsibility. “Our participation in the Rotary Cancer Run is a demonstration of solidarity with every Ugandan infected and affected by cancer, and a reaffirmation of our belief that sustainable development must include equitable access to healthcare,” he noted.

The Foundation’s health initiatives have long focused on preventive care, awareness creation, and support for underserved communities. It has previously organized medical camps in peri- urban districts and backed maternal health outreach programs, consistently seeking to close gaps in access and knowledge. By taking part in the Cancer Run, the Foundation extends this approach, choosing to stand side by side with citizens in the fight against cancer rather than limiting its role to financial contributions.

Uganda continues to grapple with challenges in cancer care, including late diagnoses, inadequate treatment facilities, and low levels of public awareness. The new cancer institute at Nsambya Hospital is expected to expand access, decentralize services, and improve outcomes for thousands of patients every year. The Foundation’s involvement in the run demonstrates its alignment with these national health priorities.

Beyond healthcare, Safal Uganda Baati Foundation integrates its CSR and ESG efforts to ensure long-term impact. Its interventions in environmental conservation, shelter improvement, and education reflect a broader mission of building resilient communities across Uganda.

As the Rotary Cancer Run takes place this Sunday, the Foundation will join Ugandans in a united stride toward better cancer care, reaffirming its commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen the country’s healthcare system.