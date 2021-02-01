Sadiq Nasiwu bounces backs as Uganda volleyball federation president

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sadiq Nasiwu has bounced back as the president of Uganda Volleyball Federation.

Nasiwu, who served as the federation president for two terms from 2008 -2016, was re-elected on Sunday at the Hockey pitch in Lugogo.

He defeated the incumbent president, Hadjia Namanda after polling 229 votes. Eddie Okila came second with 27 votes while the incumbent trailed with 20 votes.

Shortly after being declared elected, Nasiwu congratulated other members who also made it through the elections and urged them to deliver whatever they have promised the delegates.

Others elected are Ahmed K. Abdullah, who won the position of First Vice president with 154 votes, Salma Kairungi second vice president with 129 votes, General Secretary Godwin Senyondo with 188 votes, Ass General Secretary Eunice Nuwabigaba and Joseph Odongo as Treasurer.

Levian Ashaba came through as club representative.

David Semakula Katende, who witnessed the polls on behalf of the National Council of Sports, urged the losers of the polls to accept defeat and focus on building the sport.

The newly-elected executive will preside over the Junior Women’s African Nation’s Volleyball Championship set for February 18th – 26th, 2021 in Uganda.

URN