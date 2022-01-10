Sadio Mane strikes as Senegal sink Zimbabwe

The victory sends Senegal to the summit of the Group B ahead of Guinea’s encounter with Malawi later.

In the other games, the Atlas Lions of Morocco have stopped Ghana 1-0 in their opening Group C match at the on-going TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021.

Sofiane Boufal netted the lone goal after 83 minutes at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

It was a mix-up in the Black Stars’ defending line that gave Boufal a chance to strike the ball past Ghana’s goalkeeper Joseph Luke Wollacot.

In Group B, left wingback Issiaga Sylla scored the only goal to help Guinea to a 1-0 victory over Malawi .

The Syli National had to dig deep against the brilliant Flames who were competitive through the contest at the Stade de Kouekong in Baffousam.

The FC Universitatea Craiova defender finished off a sweeping Syli National move on 36 minutes to break the deadlock.

CAFONLINE