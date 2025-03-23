SADC and EAC Heads of State to discuss DRC tomorrow

Harare, Zimbabwe | THE INDEPENDENT | The Heads of State and Government of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will convene their second joint Summit on Monday to address the critical security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

According to a statement from the SADC secretariat, the virtual joint Summit will be co-chaired by President of Kenya and Chairperson of the EAC Dr. William Samoei Ruto, and Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of SADC.

Representing SADC will be its “Double Troika” Member States: Zimbabwe (Chair), Angola (former Chair), and the Madagascar (incoming Chair); along with the three countries leading the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Affairs: Tanzania (Chair), Malawi (incoming Chair), and Zambia (former Chair).

Additional participants include South Africa (Troop Contributing Country to the SADC Mission in the DRC) and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The joint Summit will deliberate on the report presented during the Joint EAC-SADC Ministerial Meeting held on 17 March 2025 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

*****

RELATED STORY