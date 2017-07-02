Sadam Juma scores a beauty as KCCA destroys Moroccans

Today
KCCA FC 🇺🇬 3 FUS Rabat 🇲🇦 1
HT: Rivers Utd 0 Club Africain 0
Johannesburg, South Africa | AFP | Midfielder ace Sadam Juma showed why KCCA FC went out of the way to sign him mid-season with a beauty goal Sunday that sealed a decisive 3-1 victory for the Kampala side over visiting Moroccans FUS Rabat.
The victory puts Mike Mutebi’s side top of Group A, and firmly back in the running for a CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals place with a final game against Club Africain left.
“Juma’s first goal! Technique, timing & execution – manager Mutebi’s dream,” is how sports journalist Andrew Mwanghuya described the goal.
Ahmed Hussein added, “Saddam Juma’s goal a beauty to watch anytime to kill off serious stress, ” while Harold Atukwatse concluded that ” Sadam Juma is a gem. Such a joy to watch.”
Ex international David Obua said, “told people before, about Coach Mike Mutebi and these wonderful players ! Sadam Juma , Mutyaba , and the skillful Nunda will mesmerise you.”
Mark Namanya summed it up this way: “KCCA playing sexy football at Lugogo. Moroccan side Rabat dont know what has hit them. The combo of Juma-Mutyaba-Nunda is purism personified.”
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
KCCA 5 3 0 2 7 8 9
FUS 5 2 0 3 7 6 6
Africain 4 2 0 2 7 6 6
Rivers 4 2 0 2 5 6 6