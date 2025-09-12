Rwanda’s Nsanzuwera man to beat as Uganda Open climaxes in Lugazi

Blockbuster finish awaits Uganda Open final with Nsanzuwera holding lead over Indiza

Lugazi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & UGU MEDIA | This is just what the doctored ordered. A day four at the picturesque Lugazi Hills Golf & Country

Club with a main group featuring Mary Louise Simkims Golf Club’s gifted youngster Marvin Max Kibirige, the ebullient Robson Chinhoi, the evergreen Mzee wa kazi Dismas Indiza Anyonyi and the quiet yet mightily talented boy from the land of a thousand hills, Celestine Nsanzuwera.

On a Friday that was affected by a heavy afternoon downpour, Nsanzuwera showed why he is rated among the best in the region with a brilliant round of 65. He closed the day with four birdies in a row and leads the Championship at six-under, two shots ahead of Indiza. His shot of the day was on the par-3 15th where he came within inches of an ace; the ball struck the flag and left him a tap-in birdie.

Runner up to Dayne Moore at Entebbe Golf Club last year, the in-form Nsanzuwera is performing at peak condition. Last week, he won the Sunshine Development Tour tournament at his Kigali home course in dominant fashion and after sneaking to the top of the leaderboard, he will be in buoyant mood going into Saturday’s 11:30am tee-off for the lion’s share of the Shs150m kitty.

But he will have work to do. Indiza, the record winner of the Uganda Professionals Open, is a wily old customer who knows in minute detail what it takes to chase on day four. He thrives in moments like this and will be waiting to pounce if Nsanzuwera suffers a slip. Meanwhile no one can write off Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi. The 31 he played on the back nine on Friday was a reminder of what a competitive golfer he is, and he will be right in the mix on Saturday.

Kibirige shot seven birdies on the third day, a feat which should typically be applauded. But he faded late on with bogeys on the 15th and 18th that diminished what should have been a very good card. As the lone Ugandan in the main group, he will enjoy a vociferous following from the gallery which will be hoping that the title and prize money stay home.

Ronald Rugumayo will tee off in the second last group of the Johnnie Walker professionals event where he will play alongside Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu and Uganda national team golfer Ibrahim Ssemakula, an amateur. Trailing the leader by six strokes, Rugumayo will have to play a mind-shattering to round to have an outside chance of winning his first Open title as a professional.

The 84th edition of the Uganda Golf Open has, besides Johnnie Walker, been supported by Isuzu, NBS Sport, MAC East Africa, Medisell, MTN Momo, Uganda Tourism Board, Aquafina, ABSA Bank and Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club.