Rwandan Army, other armed forces in Jinja for field training exercise

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Rwandan army and other forces are in Uganda to participate in the 12th East African Community Armed Forces Field Training exercise code named Ushirikimano Imara.

The training to be hosted in Buikwe, Jinja and Mayuge from 27th May to 16th June will test the readiness of the troops to respond to complex security challenges.

This year’s exercise has been organised under the theme “Promoting Peace, Security and stability towards the East African Community integration.”

According to the UPDF spokesperson Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye at least 1533 military, police, prisons and civilian personnel from the partner states of Burundi, Republic of Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania will participate in the exercise. These shall include ten observer from the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC, EAC’s newest member.

Maj. Gen. Don Nabasa the Commandant of the UPDF Military Police has been appointed the exercise director while Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, the National Resistance Movement party-NRM, Women League is the Head of Mission.

According to a statement issued by the Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF, official opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on 3rd June 2022 while the closing ceremony for Very Important Persons (VIP) day will be on 10th June both at Gaddafi cantonment in Jinja.

The EAC armed forces field training exercise has been conducted every two years since 2005 on a rotational basis among the EAC partner states, in accordance with article 2 of the EAC protocol on cooperation in Defence Affairs and persuant to the defence sector calendar of activities.

The previous field training exercise took place in November 2018 in Tanzania in Muheza district in Tanga.

At a planning meeting earlier this year, Col. Raphael Kiptoo said such exercises enhance the already high level of interconnectedness and interoperability of the troops in the region.

URN