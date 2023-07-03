RwandAir starts first-ever flights to Paris

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On June 27, RwandAir launched new direct flights to the popular city of Paris for the first time. Now customers can fly with RwandAir as the only direct service between Rwanda and France as the airline accelerates its ambitious growth strategy and adds a 25th destination to its route map.

The new flights to the ‘City of Light’ will operate three times a week, giving customers easy access to one of Europe’s most stylish and exciting cities and connecting France with Kigali, in the heart of Africa.

Flight WB700 departs Kigali every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 00:40 am, arriving at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport at 09:30 the same day. The returning flight WB701 leaves Paris at 09:30 pm every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, before arriving into RwandAir’s home hub at 06:00 am the following morning.

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO, said: “We are excited and proud today to celebrate the start of RwandAir’s new three-times-a-week service to Paris from Kigali. We know this fantastic new route to the French capital will prove very popular with our customers.”