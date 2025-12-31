Rwanda is turning domestic digital platforms into export products

Rwanda is exporting its homegrown digital platforms to governments abroad, turning local innovations into fully operational services for other countries. Its latest contract will implement an end-to-end Integrated Electronic Case Management System in Jamaica.

SPECIAL REPORT | BIRD AGENCY | Rwanda is turning its domestic digital reforms into an exportable model for governments abroad. Its tech agencies and private firms increasingly deliver software and digital services beyond the continent, proving that African-built public systems can compete on performance and reliability.

In a sign of growing south-south engagement, the country’s latest contract gives Rwanda a foothold in the Caribbean. It will design, develop, and implement Jamaica’s Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), a digital platform connecting all components of the justice chain.

According to Jamaican news service, the Jamaica Gleaner, the US$4.6 million agreement covers the full delivery cycle, including long-term maintenance, rather than a one-off advisory. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Delroy Chuck, said the system will make cases “move quickly, timely, and in a manner that is efficient and benefits the people.”

“The IECMS will serve as a single, seamless, digital platform connecting every component of the justice chain, from investigation to prosecution, adjudication, and correctional management,” he added. The platform is expected to reduce delays, improve tracking, accelerate justice delivery, and enhance transparency and public access.

The Jamaica Gleaner did not mention the names of private Rwandan companies involved in the deal. However, the contract is being implemented in conjunction with the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative, with support from Global Affairs Canada and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). It will integrate agencies, including the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Department of Corrections, allowing real-time data sharing and coordination.

Alexis Bihira, an international trade consultant, views the deal as “a powerful example of how African-built GovTech is stepping onto the global stage, and it is not an isolated case.” The structure of the contract creates recurring revenue and operational responsibility, strengthening Rwanda’s export credibility.

This deal follows a longer pattern. Rwanda recently engineered and deployed Telemo, Guinea’s new national e-procurement system, launched in Conakry during the Transform Africa Summit on November 14. Developed under a 2023 bilateral agreement, Telemo replaces paper-based tendering with a fully digital workflow designed to improve transparency and speed.

Speaking during the launch, Guinea’s digital economy minister, Rose Pola Pricemou, described the rollout as a shift in how value is created, noting that the country’s wealth “is no longer limited to what lies underground, but now lies in talent, ideas, and technology.”

According to the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative, the Telemo deployment is part of a wider export pipeline that includes co-developing financial and justice platforms for countries such as Eswatini and Chad.

Since 2018, Rwanda has deployed digital systems in Chad, Eswatini, Guinea, and Kenya, signed more than 18 cooperation agreements, and hosted over 7,600 officials from 70 countries studying its governance and technology models, according to the Rwanda New Times.

Rwanda has spent the past decade laying the policy, infrastructure, and governance foundations for a digital-services export push. Its Smart Rwanda Master Plan prioritised integrated public platforms, backed by investments in broadband, data governance, and cross-agency digitisation.

That framework is taking shape through the US$200 million Digital Acceleration Project, running through 2026. According to the Rwanda Information Society Authority, the programme is more than halfway complete, expanding high-speed connectivity, modernising service platforms, and extending access into underserved districts.

Rwanda’s domestic public-service model underpins its export credibility. Irembo, the country’s one-stop portal, handles millions of transactions annually across land, ID, police, health, and court services. Its integration of multiple agencies provides a working template for other governments seeking similar systems.

Legal and regulatory frameworks strengthen the country’s global appeal. The 2021 Data Protection and Privacy Law, enforced by the National Cyber Security Authority, sets clear rules on consent, processing, and cross-border data flows. C4IR Rwanda describes it as “an important step for Rwanda to compete in the global digital economy,” giving buyers assurance on privacy and compliance.

These policy, regulatory, and infrastructure choices reflect a deliberate strategy: build a strong domestic ecosystem, prove platforms at a national scale, and then export them abroad.

Rwanda’s push sits alongside several other national systems that have already proved their worth at home and are being positioned for wider adoption. Public finance, tax systems, e-procurement, and port-community platforms have all shown measurable gains in efficiency and transparency across African deployments.

According to industry reporting, Remita, built by SystemSpecs, became the backbone of Nigeria’s Treasury Single Account, providing the federal government with consolidated visibility over revenue collection and high-volume transactions.

Mujib Ishola, Remita’s chief technologist, has emphasized that “the narrative of Nigeria as a consuming nation is now extending into the digital space. We must reclaim ownership of that narrative and resist cycles of technological dependency. Any framework must clearly define data veracity, ownership protocols, secure storage, and consent-based sharing. These fundamentals are critical for responsible stewardship.”

The company has positioned Remita as an exportable payments and collections platform across Africa, even as Nigeria continues to develop new national revenue-collection systems. According to reports, Remita remains a critical infrastructure provider, empowering individuals, businesses, and governments through integrated digital payments.

Kenya’s eCitizen portal and the Kenya Revenue Authority’s iTax demonstrate how integrated citizen services and digital tax filing can operate at a national scale, according to Kenyan government sources. Ghana’s GRA e-services have moved large parts of tax registration, filing, and payment online, improving collection and transparency, according to the Ghana Revenue Authority.

South Africa’s SARS eFiling is another mature example of a high-volume, trusted digital tax system, according to the South African Revenue Service. In a direct example of cross-border uptake, Guinea has just rolled out an e-procurement platform engineered in Rwanda, according to the Rwandan Information Society Authority.

Data privacy remains a major challenge for many African systems. According to INTERPOL’s 2025 Africa Cyberthreat Assessment, cyber incidents across the continent caused estimated financial losses exceeding US$3 billion between 2019 and 2025, with ransomware, business email compromise, and large-scale data exfiltration among the most damaging threats.

Regulators have, however, started to act. In one high-profile case, Nigeria’s data protection authority fined Fidelity Bank about US$358,580 for processing personal data without informed consent, following an investigation that began in April 2023 and a ruling published in August 2024.

High-volume corporate and state breaches have exposed millions of records. South Africa’s Information Regulator issued an enforcement notice to TransUnion after a 2022 hack that exposed sensitive personal records.

In a more recent example, roughly 16,000 SARS eFiling profiles were hijacked, with criminals taking control of taxpayer accounts and pocketing fraudulent refunds, sometimes reaching losses of R100,000 per individual. The breach prompted an ongoing investigation by the Office of the Tax Ombudsman and public scrutiny of SARS’ cybersecurity measures.

SOURCE: Bonface Orucho, bird story agency