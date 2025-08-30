Rwanda confirms arrival of 7 migrants deported from U.S.

KIGALI, RWANDA | Xinhua | Rwanda has received a group of seven migrants from the United States, marking the first arrivals under a recently signed bilateral resettlement agreement, government spokesperson Yolande Makolo told local media on Thursday.

She said the migrants arrived in mid-August and are being housed with support from an international organization, with the International Organization for Migration and local social services monitoring their welfare.

Makolo explained that the migrants underwent vetting before relocation. Of the seven, four have chosen to begin a new life in Rwanda, while the remaining three expressed interest in eventually returning to their countries of origin.

“Regardless of their specific needs, all of these individuals will receive appropriate support and protection from the Rwandan government,” Makolo said, without disclosing their nationalities.

In early August, Rwanda reached an agreement with the United States to receive up to 250 migrants, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to supporting displaced populations and promoting reintegration. Under the deal, Rwanda retains the authority to review and approve each proposed resettlement case.

Approved migrants will be provided with workforce training, health care, and accommodation support to help them restart their lives in Rwanda and contribute to one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies over the past decade, according to Makolo. ■